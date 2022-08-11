Science and Technology Daily | 5G Empowers International Communication Capacity in Multimedia Era

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 agosto 2022) HARBIN, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/This is a report fromand: 2022 is a crucial year for the large-scale development of 5G applications and the comprehensive iterative upgrading of the. Held both online and offline?on?August?9, the theme of the 2022 World 5G Convention Media Forum is "5G". Experts and professionals from domestic andmedia outlets, and 5G tech enterprises?jointly discussed?the in-depth integration of 5Gandfrom the perspective of globalization, explored the direction of...