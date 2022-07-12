VISION IMPACT INSTITUTE ENTRA A FAR PARTE DI ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATION (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Offrire competenze diversificate con un approccio unificato per eliminare la scarsa capacità visiva in una generazione DALLAS, 12 luglio 2022 /PRNewswire/
Il VISION IMPACT INSTITUTE ha annunciato che entrerà a far PARTE della ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATION. Il suo personale e le sue risorse attuali formeranno l'area di interesse per l'assistenza e le partnership globali della ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATION, la cui ambizione è eliminare la scarsa capacità visiva di una generazione. Questa combinazione riunisce il meglio di ENTRAmbe le organizzazioni. "Il nostro impegno a creare un mondo in cui tutti possano vedere bene non potrebbe essere meglio abbinato", afferma Kristan Gross, attuale ...Leggi su iltempo
VISION IMPACT INSTITUTE JOINS ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATIONBringing Diverse Expertise With Unified Approach To Eliminate Poor Vision In A Generation DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Vision Impact Institute has announced it is joining the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation . Its current staff and assets will form the Advocacy and Global Partnerships focus area of the OneSight ...
