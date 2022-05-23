SwitchBot Launches Curtain Rod 2, More Compatible on Extended Rods (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) HONG KONG, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SwitchBot, one of the largest retrofitting smart home brands, Launches the new Curtain Rod 2, with the whole new DynamiClamp™ Design since the category Firstly launched in 2019, making it More Compatible on Extended Rods. Set Schedule to Open/close the CurtainUsers can set a schedule on SwitchBot App to open the Curtain in the morning and close it at night with Curtain Rod 2 automatically or control the Curtain via the SwitchBot app. Control the Curtain Using Voice AssistantSwitchBot also provides the Remote to control the Curtain to open or close. With SwitchBot ...Leggi su iltempo
