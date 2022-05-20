Celly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC Il film per cui David Niven vinse l OscarF1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieUltime Blog

The Last of Us | pronto il remake per PS5 L'indiscrezione bomba che manda in visibilio i fan

The Last
The Last of Us, una delle IP di maggiore successo della storia recente di Sony, è pronto a vivere un ...

The Last of Us: pronto il remake per PS5. L’indiscrezione bomba che manda in visibilio i fan (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) The Last of Us, una delle IP di maggiore successo della storia recente di Sony, è pronto a vivere un periodo ricco condito non solo dalla serie TV in uscita su HBO. Si parla infatti di un sempre più probabile remake del primo, indimenticabile capitolo. The Last of Us – 200522 www.computermagazine.itEra il 2013 quando Sony faceva uscire sugli scaffali il suo canto del cigno di PlayStation 3. The Last of Us compirà l’anno prossimo dieci anni, e quale miglior occasione per celebrare l’epopea di Joel ed Ellie se non con un remake per PlayStation 5? Intanto i lavori per la prima stagione della serie TV omonima proseguono alla grande, con Pedro Pascal nei panni di Joel e Bella Ramsey in quelli di Ellie. Si torna quindi a parlare di un possibile remake, dopo le indiscrezioni ...
