Nuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Ultime Blog

KPOP FLEX | nel 2022 il più grande Festival europeo di k-pop | annunciati Monsta X e GI-DLE

KPOP FLEX
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a funweek©
Il KPOP.FLEX si terrà a Francoforte: annunciati già i Monsta X e le (G)I-DLE. Tutte le info sul più ...

zazoom
Commenta
KPOP.FLEX, nel 2022 il più grande Festival europeo di k-pop: annunciati Monsta X e (G)I-DLE (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Il KPOP.FLEX si terrà a Francoforte: annunciati già i Monsta X e le (G)I-DLE. Tutte le info sul più grande Festival europeo di k-pop. Funweek.
Leggi su funweek
Advertising

twitteroldtaleprincess : RT @oldtaleprincess: heeseung che canta off my face di justin biber con questo outfit al kpop flex resterà per sempre nel mio cuore ?? https… - _joes__ : se ci fosse stato Baekhyun al kpop flex tuttx a cantare BAMBI BA BAMBI BAMBI BAMBEEEEEEEEE - namuplanet : RT @ripchiaa: i kpop stans europei oggi divisi tra chi è al kpop flex a francoforte e chi è a casa a guardare l'eurovision #KPOPFLEX #EUROV… - namuplanet : RT @fairysewoon: io e le mie amiche al kpop flex con la bandiera italiana che veniamo spottate highlight della serata #KPOPFLEX https://t.c… - i96Loulix : GLI STRAY KIDS SONO INTERVENUTI NEL KPOP FLEX -

L'Europa travolta dall'onda coreana. A maggio arriva KPOP.FLEX  Panorama

Live Company announces 2023 KPOP Festival dates

Live Company Group PLC (AIM:LVCG) confirmed that its KPOP FLEX Frankfurt Festival will take place next year on 17 and 18 June. Two-day tickets are already available for purchase via Ticketmaster and ...

KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2022 recap: (G)I-DLE cover Justin Bieber, Kai captives and more

It’s been long overdue for Europe to have its own K-pop Festival, and KPOP.FLEX arrived to change that. Taking place on May 14 and 15 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Ger ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KPOP FLEX
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : KPOP FLEX KPOP FLEX 2022 grande Festival