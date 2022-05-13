LEGO e Hasbro presentano l'iconico Optimus Prime LEGOMobilità sostenibile, che cosa scegliere in città per rispettare ...Huggy Wuggy : sequestrati 500 peluche non a normaA Uomini e Donne la tronista Veronica Rimondi elimina Matteo? Uccide la compagna e mentre la seppellisce muore per un infartoArredare il soggiorno, consigli e fattori per una scelta di stileNuova versione di Pokémon HOME compatibile con più giochiDEATHLOOP nuovo aggiornamento con modalità FotoMultiVersus: closed alpha dal 19 al 27 maggio, dal 5 al 7 agosto ...Soulstice porta il Dual-Character su PS5, Xbox X|S e PC questo autunnoUltime Blog

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines! Yesterday, LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA ...

LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT UNVEILS GLOBAL DEBUT OF WORLD'S-FIRST LEGO® FERRARI BUILD AND RACE ATTRACTION! (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Start your engines! Yesterday, LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT DEBUTed its newest attraction, LEGO® FERRARI BUILD and RACE. Capitalizing on the increased popularity of Formula 1 racing (with viewership up 56% compared to 2020), the new attraction puts visitors in the driver's seat with cutting-edge digital technology that guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the WORLD. "Kicking off what is anticipated to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA is thrilled to bring this FIRST-of-its-kind attraction to Carlsbad, CALIFORNIA," said President of LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA ...
