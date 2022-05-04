The Resident 4: trama episodi 4 maggio 2022 su Rai 2 (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) THE Resident 4 episodi 4 maggio 2022. La quarta stagione della serie tv medical drama con protagonista Matt Czuchry torna in onda in chiaro su Rai 1 mercoledì 4 maggio 2022. Ecco di seguito le anticipazioni sugli episodi. DOVE VEDERE LE PUNTATE IN TV, STREAMING E REPLICA The Resident 4 episodio 10 Un salto nel buio. Proprio quando AJ e Mina sembravano pronti al loro futuro insieme, una nuova complicazione rimette tutto in gioco, mentre per Cain sembra essere arrivato il momento della verità: è in grado di tornare a operare? La puntata inizia proprio con Mina che, mentre guarda con nostalgia una foto che la ritrae insieme ai suoi amici e colleghi del Chastain, riceve la telefonata di AJ: ancora un turno e, quella notte stessa, ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) THE. La quarta stagione della serie tv medical drama con protagonista Matt Czuchry torna in onda in chiaro su Rai 1 mercoledì 4. Ecco di seguito le anticipazioni sugli. DOVE VEDERE LE PUNTATE IN TV, STREAMING E REPLICA Theo 10 Un salto nel buio. Proprio quando AJ e Mina sembravano pronti al loro futuro insieme, una nuova complicazione rimette tutto in gioco, mentre per Cain sembra essere arrivato il momento della verità: è in grado di tornare a operare? La puntata inizia proprio con Mina che, mentre guarda con nostalgia una foto che la ritrae insieme ai suoi amici e colleghi del Chastain, riceve la telefonata di AJ: ancora un turno e, quella notte stessa, ...

Advertising

rahportilla : Marquei como visto The Resident - 5x21 - Risk - vii_tts : @imnotmartiii the resident ho una specie di dipendenza per le serie tv sui medici comunque oggi niente di che rip - lucas_santtos : Marquei como visto The Resident - 5x18 - Ride or Die - MattisGiacomo : Sto guardando The Resident e questi in due anni di specializzazione in medicina hanno fatto arrestare\fatto crepare… - zazoomblog : The Resident anticipazioni: la grave malattia sconvolge tutti - #Resident #anticipazioni: #grave… -