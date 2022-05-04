The Resident 4: trama episodi 4 maggio 2022 su Rai 2 (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) THE Resident 4 episodi 4 maggio 2022. La quarta stagione della serie tv medical drama con protagonista Matt Czuchry torna in onda in chiaro su Rai 1 mercoledì 4 maggio 2022. Ecco di seguito le anticipazioni sugli episodi. DOVE VEDERE LE PUNTATE IN TV, STREAMING E REPLICA The Resident 4 episodio 10 Un salto nel buio. Proprio quando AJ e Mina sembravano pronti al loro futuro insieme, una nuova complicazione rimette tutto in gioco, mentre per Cain sembra essere arrivato il momento della verità: è in grado di tornare a operare? La puntata inizia proprio con Mina che, mentre guarda con nostalgia una foto che la ritrae insieme ai suoi amici e colleghi del Chastain, riceve la telefonata di AJ: ancora un turno e, quella notte stessa, ...Leggi su cubemagazine
Advertising
rahportilla : Marquei como visto The Resident - 5x21 - Risk - vii_tts : @imnotmartiii the resident ho una specie di dipendenza per le serie tv sui medici comunque oggi niente di che rip - lucas_santtos : Marquei como visto The Resident - 5x18 - Ride or Die - MattisGiacomo : Sto guardando The Resident e questi in due anni di specializzazione in medicina hanno fatto arrestare\fatto crepare… - zazoomblog : The Resident anticipazioni: la grave malattia sconvolge tutti - #Resident #anticipazioni: #grave… -
Cosa guardare su Prime Video a maggio: tutti i film e le serie in arrivoDal 13 maggio sarà disponibile The James Bond Collection , con tutti i film di James Bond prodotti ... Figli (23 maggio); E noi come stronzi rimanemmo a guardare (28 maggio); la saga di Resident Evil e ...
Il franchise horror di Resident Evil su Prime... SERIE ORIGINALE Resident Evil Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Extinction Resident Evil: Retribution Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: Afterlife SERIE REBOOT Resident Evil: ... The Good Doctor e The Resident gli episodi in onda stasera su Rai 2 mercoledì 3 maggio Dituttounpop
Chennai: Man beaten to death at de-addiction centre, seven arrestedThey said seven people have been arrested in connection with the man’s death. The police said the deceased identified as M Raj, a resident of Royapettah, was addicted to alcohol and hence his family ...
Residents near US military base in Japan to launch 2nd lawsuit over noiseThe resident group is preparing the suit and aims to file with the Yamaguchi District Court this autumn. It also plans to gather plaintiffs after holding an information session at the Iwakuni City ...
The ResidentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Resident