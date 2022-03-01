Dubber announces cloud PCI compliance solution for Amazon Connect - Dubber PCI Comply (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mobile World Congress
Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) a leading global solution provider of Unified Call Recording & conversational intelligence today launched Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect. Dubber PCI Comply offers any business seeking to process credit card information a cost-effective and easy to deploy cloud-native solution to achieve efficient PCI DSS compliance for any communication modality on Amazon Connect, including contact centre, voice, IVR, and chat. James Slaney: COO, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect is available globally for purchase today on the AWS Marketplace and ...
