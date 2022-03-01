PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile a maggioRIOT News | VALORANT EPISODIO 4 ATTO IIZTE lascia al MWC 2022Il Role Playing Game di Dungeon Siege nel metaversoLuigi Mansi, il giovane artista Italiano che sta spopolando su ...Covid : scendono i contagi ma 207 mortiColloqui Mosca-Kiev : si aprono spiragliTiny Tina’s Wonderlands - nuovo GameplayPOCO X4 Pro 5G e POCO M4 Pro annuncaiti al MWC 2022Idea regalo per la Festa del Papà, i 10 regali top da non perdereUltime Blog

Dubber announces cloud PCI compliance solution for Amazon Connect - Dubber PCI Comply

Dubber announces
BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress ...

Mobile World Congress

 Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) a leading global solution provider of Unified Call Recording & conversational intelligence today launched Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect. Dubber PCI Comply offers any business seeking to process credit card information a cost-effective and easy to deploy cloud-native solution to achieve efficient PCI DSS compliance for any communication modality on Amazon Connect, including contact centre, voice, IVR, and chat. James Slaney: COO, ...
at 01:52 Dubber announces cloud PCI compliance solution for Amazon Connect - Dubber PCI Comply Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect is available globally for purchase today on the AWS Marketplace and ...

