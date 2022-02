Toilet taboo | perché abbiamo un problema con gli escrementi umani e non dovremmo

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Toilet taboo

PrettyGeneration

A DOCTOR has issued a warning over a common mistake people make when sitting on the loo. The expert shared how this toilet habit can lead to haemorrhoids. Here are the warning signs to spot.It’s something that concerns each and every one of us and yet gut health remains to be a taboo subject. OK! spoke to Dr Subashini M about why we need to be more ...