"The Conspirator", tra i film più significativi di Robert Redford (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) THE Conspirator Sky Cinema 2 ore 21.15. Con Robin Wright, James Mc Avoy e Evan Rachel Wood. Regia di Robert Redford. Produzione USA 2010. Durata: 1 ora e 55 LA TRAMA E' la storia della (probabile) tragedia di Mary Surratt, un'affittacamere di Washington condannata a morte per aver preso parte all'assassinio di Abramo Lincoln all'indomani della guerra di secessione. Per la verità Mary aveva soltanto affittato qualche camera. Ma tra i suoi occasionali inquilini c'era John Wilkes Booth, il fanatico attore sudista che avrebbe materialmente ucciso il presidente. Una sommaria inchiesta (seguita da un altrettanto frettoloso processo) mise la Surratt nel mazzo dei congiurati. Una disperata operazione di salvataggio da parte di un giovane investigatore si rivelò inutile. Mary finisce impiccata assieme ad altre sette persone. PERCHÈ VEDERLO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
SpettacolandoTv : #TheConspirator | questa sera su Sky Cinema Due -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Conspirator
Venerdi 18 Febbraio 2022 Sky Cinema, Voyagers(SKY CINEMA UNO HD ore 21.15/canale 301) The Conspirator Robert Redford dirige James McAvoy, Robin Wright, Evan Rachel Wood e Kevin Kline in un dramma storico. Un giovane avvocato difende una donna ...
The ConspiratorThe Conspirator - Un film di Robert Redford. Un courtroom drama che interroga la storia e la coscienza americana. Con James McAvoy, Robin Wright, Kevin Kline, Evan Rachel Wood, Justin Long, Alexis ...
Guida Tv Venerdì 18 febbraio 2022 Dituttounpop
Brockton Man Admits to Running Sex Trafficking OperationThe U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Matthew Engram and a co-conspirator transported victims from Brockton to various hotel rooms — often across state lines — to perform commercial sex acts, ...
Matthew Engram of Brockton plead guilty to sex trafficking charges in federal court, US Attorney’s office says“When the victims did not comply with Engram’s demands to prostitute themselves for his profit, he physically assaulted them or directed his co-conspirator to physically assault them,” the U.S.
The ConspiratorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Conspirator