The 8th Night | la recensione dell’horror coreano di Netflix

The 8th
The 8th Night è un film horror a tema demoniaco e distribuito da Netflix. Questo potrebbe essere la ...

The 8th Night: la recensione dell’horror coreano di Netflix (Di domenica 13 febbraio 2022) The 8th Night è un film horror a tema demoniaco e distribuito da Netflix. Questo potrebbe essere la prima vera delusione derivante dal connubio Netflix e Corea del sud. Nonostante le premesse siano intrise di un fascino folkoristico che attinge dalla tradizione buddhista, il film spreca le sue potenzialità in un prodotto moscio e privo di mordente. The 8th Night: un occasione persa Le premesse per un buon film c’erano tutte. Negli ultimi anni gli horror che attingono alle storie di folklore sono aumentati e si sono diffusi grazie al successo del film The Witch di Robert Eggers. Leggende metropolitane, miti e storie dalle tradizioni religiose sono un ottima fonte e garantiscono molti spunti suggestivi da cui attingere. In the 8th Night l’incipit è promettente. Una leggenda dal folklore buddhista, ...
