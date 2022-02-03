CGTN: China stands ready to present a streamlined, safe, splendid Winter Olympics (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Beijing Winter Olympics will raise the curtain on Friday, with thousands of athletes from across the globe joining the mega sports event in the Chinese capital city. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Games at the National Stadium in Beijing with world leaders from dozens of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of international organizations, such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) via video link on Thursday. The Chinese president told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members that China ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Beijing Winter Olympics will raise the curtain on Friday, with thousands of athletes from across the globe joining the mega sports event in the Chinese capital city. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Games at the National Stadium in Beijing with world leaders from dozens of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of international organizations, such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) via video link on Thursday. The Chinese president told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members that China ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
cinese_turismo : “COOL CHINA” trasmette lo spirito invernale della Cina, attraverso una prospettiva internazionale ed esplorando le… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
CGTN: 2022 Spring Festival Gala: A visual feast for the Year of the Tiger... rural revitalization, ecological civilization, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China's space ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 31/2022 - Spring - Festival - Gala - A - visual - feast - for - ...
CGTN's multilingual Spring Festival 'Super Night' special meets global viewersHosts from CGTN English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian channels sent festival blessings in five languages. Ambassadors to China of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Peru, ...
CGTN An open China is a boon to global economy Padova News
CGTN: China stands ready to present a streamlined, safe, splendid Winter OlympicsChina's efforts would "open a new era for winter sports globally," Bach said. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-03/Xi-addresses-139th-IOC-session-opening-ceremony-via-video-17lmXTxdZza/index.html ...
For Uyghur Activist, Once an Olympic Torchbearer, China's Flame Has Gone DarkChina denies any human rights abuses ... Yalqun never saw his father again — only catching a glimpse of him in a Xinjiang documentary by state broadcaster CGTN five years later. Yalqun moved to the ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China