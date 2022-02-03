CGTN | China stands ready to present a streamlined | safe | splendid Winter Olympics

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Beijingwill raise the curtain on Friday, with thousands of athletes from across the globe joining the mega sports event in the Chinese capital city. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Games at the National Stadium in Beijing with world leaders from dozens of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of international organizations, such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The world is turning its eyes to, andis," Xi said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) via video link on Thursday. The Chinese president told IOC President Thomas Bach and other IOC members that...