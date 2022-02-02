RHONJ’s Jennifer Had ‘No Idea’ Husband Bill’s Affair Would Be Uncovered

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Her biggest secret.Aydin never wanted to go public withBill Aydin‘s prior— but Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Margaret Josephs had other plans. Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History Read article “I had no idea that I thought nobodyever find out. … I never told anybody,”, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the Tuesday, February 1, premiere of RHONJ. “Nobody knew — not my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”stayed quiet about her marriage woes because she wasn’t the only one whobe affected should ...