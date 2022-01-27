Xiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Come scegliere un servizio di hosting professionaleHUAWEI P50 Pro: LA FOTOGRAFIA ENTRA IN UNA NUOVA ERA Pierpaolo Sileri ai no-vax : Gli renderemo la vita difficile, sono ...New Tales - nasce un nuovo sviluppatore ed editoreUltime Blog

In Op-Ed Column | Dmytro Firtash Asks - Why Can' t Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?

- WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to ...

zazoom
Commenta
In Op-Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) - WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle Ages, been "at the trading crossroads between Europe and Asia." In May 2014, Firtash wrote an op-ed for the Kyiv Post headlined: "Ukraine must be strong, independent and neutral." Firtash's piece today referred back to that op-ed from eight years ago and then commented as to today's crisis: "With Russian military forces gathered on Ukraine's border and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Column Dmytro

In Op - Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - In an op - ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle ...

In Op - Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - In an op - ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle ...
Quirinale, Salvini “Fatti nomi di altissimo profilo, basta veti”  siciliareport.it

In Op-Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"

In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the ...

Lanny Davis: In Op-Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"

In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Column Dmytro
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Column Dmytro Column Dmytro Firtash Asks Ukraine