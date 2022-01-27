In Op-Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) - WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle Ages, been "at the trading crossroads between Europe and Asia." In May 2014, Firtash wrote an op-ed for the Kyiv Post headlined: "Ukraine must be strong, independent and neutral." Firtash's piece today referred back to that op-ed from eight years ago and then commented as to today's crisis: "With Russian military forces gathered on Ukraine's border and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
