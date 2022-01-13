Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim announces new S5 series highly-efficient PV modules (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, has recently launched its new generation of products, the S5 series highly-efficient photovoltaic (PV) modules, with the maximum power output of up to 670W and a module efficiency of 21.57 percent. The S5 series modules, integrating 210mm large-size silicon wafers with multi-busbar, half-cell, dual-glass technologies, can achieve stronger performance and reliability. Specifically, the new product, by introducing the multi-busbar (12BB) technology with 210mm large silicon wafers, increases the light-receiving area, while ensuring the cell efficiency. Moreover, compared with the normal 2mm cell spacing technology, the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
