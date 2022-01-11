Gift of Life Donor Program Breaks National Records in Saving Lives 705 Organ Donors, Leading to 1,732 Life-Saving Transplants (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) New CEO Richard Hasz Salutes Region – the Most Generous in the Nation for 14 Consecutive Years – and Team of "Heroes" for Extraordinary Commitment PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gift of Life Donor Program once again leads the nation among all 57 U.S. Organ procurement Organizations (OPO) in Saving Lives. For the 14th consecutive year, Gift of Life coordinated the most Organs for transplant, achieving the highest number of Organ Donors ever recorded for a U.S.-based OPO. Thanks to the nation's most generous community, dedicated staff who work around the clock for each person on the Organ
Gift of Life Donor Program Breaks National Records in Saving Lives 705 Organ Donors, Leading to 1,732 Life-Saving TransplantsGift of Life Donor Program once again leads the nation among all 57 U.S. organ procurement organizations (OPO) in saving lives. For the 14th consecutive year, Gift of Life coordinated the most organs ...
