Doosan Robotics' collaborative robots marks annual sales of over 1 | 000 units | breaking through domestic records

(Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/announced it has become South Korea's first to achieve anrecord of 1,000for(cobots). Established in 2015,has manufactured cobots using proprietary technology and has maintained the position of number one market share holder in Korea since 2018.has also performed remarkably in global markets, becoming the first Korean company to be named as one of world's top five cobot manufacturers. The company's global performance now account for 70 percent of its total, with demand continuing to increase from markets including North America and Western ...

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/announced it has been named as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards for its camera robot system, 'New Inspiration. New Angle. (NINA)'. The CES ...

Companies will showcase their advanced smart construction solutions and future unmanned construction equipment under the theme of "Intelligent Robotics" at the Consumer Electronics Show.

For Kwon Ju-hyeon, a 30-year-old freelancer living in Gyeonggi Province, the robot vacuum cleaner has become something he cannot live without after a month of using it.