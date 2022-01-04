Doosan Robotics' collaborative robots marks annual sales of over 1,000 units, breaking through domestic records (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Doosan Robotics announced it has become South Korea's first to achieve an annual sales record of 1,000 units for collaborative robots (cobots). Established in 2015, Doosan Robotics has manufactured cobots using proprietary technology and has maintained the position of number one market share holder in Korea since 2018. Doosan Robotics has also performed remarkably in global markets, becoming the first Korean company to be named as one of world's top five cobot manufacturers. The company's global performance now account for 70 percent of its total sales, with demand continuing to increase from markets including North America and Western ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
