(Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021)will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/HB, the entrepreneurial diamond start-up, is proud to announce theof thecreated by nature andin theis an experiential diamondaimed at a new generation ofconsumers who value self-expression, transparency, and sustainability.leverages its unique business model and blockchain technology to link physical and digital diamond ownership, merging them into a single community.intends to empower its community to: To ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Antwerp Announces

Lifestyleblog

About HBHBis a diamond company based infocused on technology - driven sourcing, analyzing, cutting and polishing of diamonds. HB is applying an innovative methodology ...... Italy, and has moved its Belgium team to a new office in the port of. To underline the continuous path of growth of AEC, the Canadian - based companythat vehicle compliance and ...Signum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HB Antwerp, the ...Rio Tinto has called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Western Australian manufacturers to build 100 rail cars for its Pilbara iron ore mining operations. The EOI callout follows Rio Tinto's ...