HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTs (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Signum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry Antwerp, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

  HB Antwerp, the entrepreneurial diamond start-up, is proud to announce the Release of the First Luxury Brand created by nature and Born in the Metaverse, SignumSignum is an experiential diamond Brand aimed at a new generation of Luxury consumers who value self-expression, transparency, and sustainability. Signum leverages its unique business model and blockchain technology to link physical and digital diamond ownership, merging them into a single community. Signum intends to empower its community to: To ...
About HB Antwerp HB Antwerp is a diamond company based in Antwerp focused on technology - driven sourcing, analyzing, cutting and polishing of diamonds. HB is applying an innovative methodology ...

HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTs

Signum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  HB Antwerp, the ...

