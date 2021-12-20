HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTs (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Signum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry Antwerp, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HB Antwerp, the entrepreneurial diamond start-up, is proud to announce the Release of the First Luxury Brand created by nature and Born in the Metaverse, Signum. Signum is an experiential diamond Brand aimed at a new generation of Luxury consumers who value self-expression, transparency, and sustainability. Signum leverages its unique business model and blockchain technology to link physical and digital diamond ownership, merging them into a single community. Signum intends to empower its community to: To ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HB Antwerp, the entrepreneurial diamond start-up, is proud to announce the Release of the First Luxury Brand created by nature and Born in the Metaverse, Signum. Signum is an experiential diamond Brand aimed at a new generation of Luxury consumers who value self-expression, transparency, and sustainability. Signum leverages its unique business model and blockchain technology to link physical and digital diamond ownership, merging them into a single community. Signum intends to empower its community to: To ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Antwerp Announces
HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTsAbout HB Antwerp HB Antwerp is a diamond company based in Antwerp focused on technology - driven sourcing, analyzing, cutting and polishing of diamonds. HB is applying an innovative methodology ...
AEC keeps expanding and appoints Alexander Horstmann as new Director Homologation Services... Italy, and has moved its Belgium team to a new office in the port of Antwerp. To underline the continuous path of growth of AEC, the Canadian - based company announces that vehicle compliance and ...
Roma-Spezia 2-0, Smalling e Ibanez in gol Lifestyleblog
HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTsSignum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HB Antwerp, the ...
Rio Tinto puts call out to WA manufacturers to build iron ore rail carsRio Tinto has called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Western Australian manufacturers to build 100 rail cars for its Pilbara iron ore mining operations. The EOI callout follows Rio Tinto's ...
Antwerp AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Antwerp Announces