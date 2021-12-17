Maralee Nichols: Tristan Thompson ‘Told Me He Was Single’ During Romance (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) Off-court drama. Tristan Thompson‘s personal life got a lot more complicated in 2021 when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her child. News broke in December 2021 that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA star earlier in the year. The baby was reportedly conceived in Houston, Texas, in March while Thompson was in town celebrating his 30th birthday. At the time, the Canadian athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True, born in April 2018. Thompson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum began dating in September 2016, but the duo split up in February 2019 after the Sacramento Kings player kissed Jordyn Woods. After reconciling in August 2020, the pair called it quits a second time in June ...Leggi su cityroma
Ennesimo break up tra Tristan Thompson e Khloé Kardashian? Ecco cosa sta succedendoDa qualche giorno è stato infatti coinvolto in una causa legale da Maralee Nichols che gli chiede il mantenimento e il riconoscimento del figlio che avrebbero concepito insieme a marzo , ai tempi del ...
Maralee Nichols Welcomes Baby, Claims Tristan Thompson Is the FatherPersonal trainer Maralee Nichols , who is suing Tristan Thompson for child support, welcomed her baby on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. Tristan Thompson's Dating History: From Khloe ...
Khloe Kardashian flaunts rarely seen natural curls in new picKhloé Kardashian is letting her curly flag fly. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off her washboard abs and rarely-seen natural curls in a new Instagram post on Dec. 17. Khloe, ...
Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson: It Was 'Not Casual'Setting the record straight. Maralee Nichols spoke out for the first time about her and Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama after she claimed earlier this year that he fathered her newborn son. The ...
