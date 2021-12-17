Maralee Nichols | Tristan Thompson ‘Told Me He Was Single’ During Romance

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) Off-court drama.‘s personal life got a lot more complicated in 2021 when a woman namedclaimed he fathered her child. News broke in December 2021 that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA star earlier in the year. The baby was reportedly conceived in Houston, Texas, in March whilewas in town celebrating his 30th birthday. At the time, the Canadian athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True, born in April 2018.and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum began dating in September 2016, but the duo split up in February 2019 after the Sacramento Kings player kissed Jordyn Woods. After reconciling in August 2020, the pair called it quits a second time in June ...