They Talk, la recensione: quelle voci misteriose che ti avvertono dall'aldilà (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) La recensione di They Talk: grazie al blu-ray CG-Vision abbiamo riscoperto questo horror psicologico italiano dalle atmosfere cupe e suggestive. Dopo essere passato in maniera quasi invisibile nelle sale la scorsa estate, ora grazie all'uscita homevideo Mustang possiamo riscoprire un horror psicologico italiano girato in Calabria (e in lingua inglese), che però nel film diventa di ambientazione statunitense, in particolare la provincia nordamericana in una suggestiva zona chiamata Twin Lakes (e ogni riferimento a Twin Peaks crediamo sia fermamente voluto). Come vedremo nella recensione di They Talk, si tratta di un thriller dalle atmosfere soprannaturali diretto da Giorgio Bruno, che alterna spunti interessanti ad alcuni ingenuità. Le ...Leggi su movieplayer
