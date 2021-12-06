Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoGreta Beccaglia : Non dormo da tre giorni dopo quello che mi è ...Il vaccino a Guido Russo : Ecco il dentista denunciato per il braccio ...Eitan è tornato in Italia : in viaggio verso la sua nuova vitaLo studente della Columbia University Davide Giri ucciso a New YorkUltime Blog

CGTN | Democracy | shared human values | Forum on democracy opens in Beijing

- Beijing, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- democracy is a shared human value, not the patented purview of ...

CGTN: Democracy, shared human values: Forum on democracy opens in Beijing (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - Beijing, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 democracy is a shared human value, not the patented purview of a self-appointed few, the "International Forum on democracy: The shared human values" emphasized on Saturday. In the keynote speech, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, shared four thoughts regarding the CPC's propositions on democracy. First, Huang asserted that democracy is a relentless commitment of the CPC and the Chinese people. The CPC has always been committed to pursuing the ...
CGTN: Democracy should not be decided by 'self - appointed judges,' China says in white paper

... and in assumed superiority and the determination to impose one's own model of democracy on others, it added. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 12 - 04/China - issues - white - paper - on - its - ...

CGTN: How does CPC draw strength from history to embark on a new journey

The concept of developing "whole - process people's democracy" was first used by President Xi when ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 11 - 12/How - does - CPC - draw - strength - from - history - to -...

CGTN: Democracy should not be decided by 'self-appointed judges,' China says in white paper

PRNewswire/ -- "There is no fixed model of democracy," China said in an official document published on Saturday detailing its democratic endeavors, and whether a country is democratic "should be ...

Democracy by any other name is about people power

If China is a "dictatorship," then it's what the white paper refers to as "a people's democratic dictatorship." This is a bottom-up approach where the masses decide how they want to be governed.
