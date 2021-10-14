Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàIl Palazzo dei Diamanti a Ferrara | CuriositàIl mago Harry Blackstone Sr : Il rivale di Harry Houdini | CuriositàInhumans serie tv : Anson Mount Freccia Nera | CuriositàEdvard Munch : Al tavolo della roulette a Monte Carlo | CuriositàOverwatch - Halloween da Brividi 2021 disponibileIMOLA RITORNA IN F1 2021 COME AGGIORNAMENTONACON X Pro Controller disponibile per XboxUltime Blog

Al Dahana Announces Dubai Court Decision | Nissan Motor Co and its Middle Eastern subsidiary found Diverting Profits from its Partner for a decade and loses in Court in favour of Al Dahana FZCO in a landmark lawsuit Amounting to approx AED 1 3 Billion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East ...

zazoom
Commenta
Al Dahana Announces Dubai Court Decision: Nissan Motor Co and its Middle Eastern subsidiary found Diverting Profits from its Partner for a decade and loses in Court in favour of Al Dahana FZCO in a landmark lawsuit Amounting to approx. AED 1.3 Billion (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East have been charged to pay in excess of AED 1.3 Billion (including interest) to the Partner "Al Dahana FZCO" in a landmark ruling in the case filed by the latter.   The case, first filed in 4th July, 2019, sought compensation for damages suffered due to breach of contract committed by Nissan, its subsidiary Nissan Middle East and two appointed Directors. The Dubai Court of First Instance initially issued its judgement ordering Nissan to jointly pay Al ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dahana Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dahana Announces Dahana Announces Dubai Court Decision