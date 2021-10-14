Al Dahana Announces Dubai Court Decision: Nissan Motor Co and its Middle Eastern subsidiary found Diverting Profits from its Partner for a decade and loses in Court in favour of Al Dahana FZCO in a landmark lawsuit Amounting to approx. AED 1.3 Billion (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East have been charged to pay in excess of AED 1.3 Billion (including interest) to the Partner "Al Dahana FZCO" in a landmark ruling in the case filed by the latter. The case, first filed in 4th July, 2019, sought compensation for damages suffered due to breach of contract committed by Nissan, its subsidiary Nissan Middle East and two appointed Directors. The Dubai Court of First Instance initially issued its judgement ordering Nissan to jointly pay Al ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Nissan Middle East have been charged to pay in excess of AED 1.3 Billion (including interest) to the Partner "Al Dahana FZCO" in a landmark ruling in the case filed by the latter. The case, first filed in 4th July, 2019, sought compensation for damages suffered due to breach of contract committed by Nissan, its subsidiary Nissan Middle East and two appointed Directors. The Dubai Court of First Instance initially issued its judgement ordering Nissan to jointly pay Al ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dahana AnnouncesUn 10 settembre che promette bene: Tiromancino e Negramaro, non solo amicizia: entrambi con un nuovo singolo Lifestyleblog
Dahana AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dahana Announces