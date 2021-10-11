No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

Methanol Institute Position on Energy Taxation Directive Revision

Industry group supports Commission proposal for fuel excise Taxation on Energy basis BRUSSELS, Oct. ...

Methanol Institute Position on Energy Taxation Directive Revision Industry group supports Commission proposal for fuel excise Taxation on Energy basis BRUSSELS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 A Position paper published by the Methanol Institute (MI) today expresses the association's full support for the European Commission's proposed Revision of the Energy Taxation Directive under the Fit for 55 packages. The central feature of the Revision introduced in July is the restructuring of EU Taxation of fuels to reflect actual Energy content and environmental performance, rather than volumetric weight. "By moving from volumetric excise Taxation to an Energy content basis, the Commission's proposal effectively provides ...
Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute: Will Liquid Fuels Play a Role in EU's Decarbonization?

The Methanol Institute: Will Liquid Fuels Play a Role in EU's Decarbonization?

