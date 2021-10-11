Methanol Institute Position on Energy Taxation Directive Revision (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) Industry group supports Commission proposal for fuel excise Taxation on Energy basis BRUSSELS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A Position paper published by the Methanol Institute (MI) today expresses the association's full support for the European Commission's proposed Revision of the Energy Taxation Directive under the Fit for 55 packages. The central feature of the Revision introduced in July is the restructuring of EU Taxation of fuels to reflect actual Energy content and environmental performance, rather than volumetric weight. "By moving from volumetric excise Taxation to an Energy content basis, the Commission's proposal effectively provides ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Methanol Institute: Will Liquid Fuels Play a Role in EU's Decarbonization?BRUSSELS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The Methanol Institute (MI) is hosting a webinar titled "Fit for 55: Key Implications for Liquid Fuels" on October 7, 13:00 (CEST). Speakers from the European Commission, FuelsEurope, and OCI/BioMCN, will ...
