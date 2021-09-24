XPeng Backed HT Aero Unveils Flying Vehicle City Usage Scenarios (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ... an advanced computational and digital manufacturing company, announced today it has raised $1 million in pre - seed... Ivanti Launches Bespoke Partner Onboarding Service at Annual ...Leggi su 01net
XPeng Backed HT Aero Unveils Flying Vehicle City Usage ScenariosHT Aero, an urban air mobility (UAM) company in which XPeng Inc. is an investor, today unveiled future urban usage scenarios for its fifth-generation flying vehicle XPeng X2 ("X2"), including autonomo ...
