General Lattice Raises $1 Million in Pre - Seed Funding Led by AP Ventures

(Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) CHICAGO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, an advanced computational and digital manufacturing company, announced today it has raised $1in pre -led by APLLC, the strategic investment arm of All Points Logistics LLC. The capital will bolster's Federal, commercial, ...

Advertising

ILREPLICATORE : Il progetto di ricerca e sviluppo della durata di un anno è attualmente in corso presso lo stabilimento di General… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : General Lattice

Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv

CHICAGO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, an advanced computational and digital manufacturing company, announced today it has raised $1 million in pre - seed funding led by AP Ventures LLC, the strategic investment arm of All ...Continua a leggereRaises $1 Million in Pre - Seed Funding Led by AP Ventures Business Wire Business Wire - 24 Settembre 2021 CHICAGO - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - -, an ...