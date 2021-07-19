La Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueUltime Blog

Selling Simplified Appoints Thomas Koletas as Chief Growth Officer

Koletas, an early pioneer of digital ABM, seeks to define the SSG vision and grow the company to full ...

Koletas, an early pioneer of digital ABM, seeks to define the SSG vision and grow the company to full maturity.  DENVER, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), a global leader in intelligent B2B demand gen, announced today the appointment of Thomas Koletas as Chief Growth OfficerKoletas brings more than 20 years of experience aligning sales, marketing, customer success, and product teams in both SaaS and MaaS startups.  Most notably, Koletas served as principal and Chief ...
SSG's Oahu Launch Provides a Strategic Bridge to Tokyo and APAC

DENVER and KAKAAKO, Hawaii, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the opening of an office in Oahu, Hawaii, a strategic move to bridge the gap between US and APAC time zones and further establish the company's ...

Selling Simplified appoints Daniel Juanillo as CFO amidst Unprecedented Company Growth

Juanillo, an experienced executive, hopes to streamline operations, automate functions, and improve efficiencies DENVER, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), a global leader in data - driven B2B demand generation, announced today the appointment of Daniel Juanillo as Chief Financial Officer. Juanillo brings more than ...
