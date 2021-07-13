National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) - UK Issues MedTech Innovation Briefing on 'Trublood®- Prostate' for Precision Non-invasive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Described by Experts as a 'Game Changer' (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leading non-invasive Cancer analytics and diagnostics company, announced the publication of the interNationally recognized MedTech Innovation Briefing (MIB) from the United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on its CE marked 'Trublood®- Prostate' test to be used for Precision triaging of patients to avoid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/DatarGenetics, a world leading non-analytics and diagnostics company, announced the publication of the interly recognized(MIB) from the United Kingdom'sforand) on its CE marked '' test to be used fortriaging of patients to avoid ...

Advertising

patty65g : RT @GiovanniFanfoni: Maram Abdullah, 18 anni, si è diplomata presso l'Afghanistan National Institute of Music di Kabul, diventando la prima… - GiovanniFanfoni : Maram Abdullah, 18 anni, si è diplomata presso l'Afghanistan National Institute of Music di Kabul, diventando la pr… - ilgiornale : L'importante scoperta relativa alla patologia che colpisce 4 milioni di persone in tutto il mondo è opera dei ricer… - OCLC_IT : L'Istituto Nazionale di Informatica (@jouhouken) ha scelto OCLC per sostituire l'infrastruttura dei #metadata in bi… -