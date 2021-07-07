Bakuage Offers Prize of 120 Million JPY to Whoever Solves Collatz Conjecture, Math Problem Unsolved for 84 Years (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) TOKYO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
- Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics - Bakuage Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, announced on July 7, 2021, that it is offering a Prize of 120 Million Japanese yen (*) to anyone who has revealed the truth of the Collatz Conjecture, an Unsolved Mathematical Problem. (*) 120 Million Japanese yen is about US$1,085,000 (1US$=JPY110.50 as of June 29, 2021). Image: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
- Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics - Bakuage Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, announced on July 7, 2021, that it is offering a Prize of 120 Million Japanese yen (*) to anyone who has revealed the truth of the Collatz Conjecture, an Unsolved Mathematical Problem. (*) 120 Million Japanese yen is about US$1,085,000 (1US$=JPY110.50 as of June 29, 2021). Image: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bakuage Offers
Bakuage Offers Prize of 120 Million JPY to Whoever Solves Collatz Conjecture, Math Problem Unsolved for 84 YearsTOKYO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics - Bakuage Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, announced ...
Bakuage OffersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bakuage Offers