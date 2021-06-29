Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | China State Grid makes new breakthrough in DC power distribution tech

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has made new

Xinhua Silk Road: China State Grid makes new breakthrough in DC power distribution tech (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has made new technological breakthroughs in direct current (DC) power distribution with Pangdong DC central station put into service on Tuesday by State Grid Jiangsu Electric power Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SGCC. Functioning for AC/DC conversion and power distribution, the Pangdong station acts as one of the two "hearts" for State Grid Jiangsu's demonstrative low and medium ...
