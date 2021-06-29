Xinhua Silk Road: China State Grid makes new breakthrough in DC power distribution tech (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has made new technological breakthroughs in direct current (DC) power distribution with Pangdong DC central station put into service on Tuesday by State Grid Jiangsu Electric power Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SGCC. Functioning for AC/DC conversion and power distribution, the Pangdong station acts as one of the two "hearts" for State Grid Jiangsu's demonstrative low and medium ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
