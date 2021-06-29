Xinhua Silk Road | China State Grid makes new breakthrough in DC power distribution tech

(Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/Corporation of(SGCC) has made newnologicals in direct current (DC)with Pangdong DC central station put into service on Tuesday byJiangsu ElectricCo., Ltd, a subsidiary of SGCC. Functioning for AC/DC conversion and, the Pangdong station acts as one of the two "hearts" forJiangsu's demonstrative low and medium ...

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has made new technological breakthroughs in direct current (DC) power distribution with Pangdong DC central station put ...BEIJING, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The 2021 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo and International Industrial Equipment Exhibition kicked off on Friday, in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu ...BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has made new technological breakthroughs in direct current (DC) power ...HANGZHOU, 20 GIU - Secondo quanto emerso da un rapporto, compilato da oltre 30 esperti a livello mondiale, le scoperte archeologiche del 2020 relative alla Via della Seta sono state notevoli nonostant ...