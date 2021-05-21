Scott Rudin Accuser Believes He Was Targeted After Coming Forward: ‘There Is a Cost to Speaking the Truth’ (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) Last month, producer Andrew Coles spoke out against Scott Rudin, bringing to light disturbing allegations of workplace abuse. Once a development executive for Scott Rudin Productions, Coles, who is now a producer on projects like “Queen & Slim,” went on the record in the bombshell report that led to Rudin’s downfall, following decades of bullying and workplace harassment, which has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s long-running open secrets. After he accused Rudin of workplace abuse, Coles says he Believes he was Targeted in a possible effort to scare him into silence. Cole agreed to go on the record for the Hollywood Reporter’s Rudin report on April 5, which he says was set to be published two days later on ...Leggi su cityroma
La donna alla finestra: spiegazione, domande e risposte sul thriller di Netflix con Amy AdamsIl produttore Scott Rudin a quel punto ha ingaggiato lo sceneggiatore Tony Gilroy per riscrivere alcune scene e aggiungerne altre, nel tentativo di sbrogliare i nodi della storia che avevano generato ...
The Tragedy of Macbeth: il film con Frances McDormand arriverà anche su Apple TV+Joel Coen collaborerà per la nona volta con la moglie Frances McDormand e nel team della produzione ci sarà anche Scott Rudin, nel team che ha portato al successo Non è un paese per vecchi . Macbeth ...
Il caso “La donna alla finestra”: il thriller di successo ma bollito con Amy AdamsAnna spia i vicini fino a vedere un delitto. Solo che la sua dieta a base di psicofarmaci e casse di vino non la rende una testimone molto attendibile.
La donna alla finestra: spiegazione, domande e risposte sul thriller di Netflix con Amy AdamsRaffinato e articolato, il finale del film La donna alla finestra potrebbe lasciarvi con qualche domanda alla quale tentiamo di dare risposte.
