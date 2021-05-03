UAE Water Aid extends application deadline for 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to end of May (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) has extended the application deadline for the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with prizes totalling USD 1 million, to the end of May 2021. This extension will give a better opportunity for participants to complete their applications, as well as attract companies, R&D centres, research institutes, innovators and young people from around the world to promote their innovative technologies and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to Water scarcity. "In light of the Global challenges posed by the COVID-19 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
