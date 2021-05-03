R-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie4 MAGGIO: STAR WARS DAYMetro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocato

UAE Water Aid extends application deadline for 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to end of May

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) has extended the ...

UAE Water Aid extends application deadline for 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to end of May

The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) has extended the application deadline for the 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with prizes totalling USD 1 million, to the end of May 2021. This extension will give a better opportunity for participants to complete their applications, as well as attract companies, R&D centres, research institutes, innovators and young people from around the world to promote their innovative technologies and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to Water scarcity.   "In light of the Global challenges posed by the COVID-19 ...
