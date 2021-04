Orbis Technologies Announces Acquisition of InfoPros

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a global leader in Component Content Management Software (CCMS), services and solutions, announced that it has acquired, one of the leading content developers serving corporate America. The combined company retains the, Inc. () name and its headquarters in Annapolis, MD.immediately assumes a position of market leadership in global enterprise content and information management, with products and solutions deployed worldwide. "The merger ofandbrings together two market leaders to provide organizations a new way of managing their content," stated Brian Ippolito, President & CEO of. ...