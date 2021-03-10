SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for KOMODO, Approved by RED (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SmallRig has always been committed to professionalism and quality in developing products and providing multi-scenario solutions and accessories. Its KOMODO cage has been officially Approved by RED and are available for purchase on its website, which is a great recognition of SmallRig by RED. RED, the leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories, once took the digital cinema industry by storm in 2006 with the release of 4K RED ONE. This time around, its latest KOMODO, leveraging on compact size, unparalleled image quality, scientific color control and a pioneering full-field shutter sensor, earns it a nickname — little beast. SmallRig RED KOMODO Cage is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy and weighs ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
