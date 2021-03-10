Come acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility app

SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for KOMODO | Approved by RED

- SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig has always been committed to ...

zazoom
Commenta
SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for KOMODO, Approved by RED (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

SmallRig has always been committed to professionalism and quality in developing products and providing multi-scenario solutions and accessories. Its KOMODO cage has been officially Approved by RED and are available for purchase on its website, which is a great recognition of SmallRig by RED. RED, the leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories, once took the digital cinema industry by storm in 2006 with the release of 4K RED ONE. This time around, its latest KOMODO, leveraging on compact size, unparalleled image quality, scientific color control and a pioneering full-field shutter sensor, earns it a nickname — little beast. SmallRig RED KOMODO Cage is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy and weighs ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SmallRig Announces

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit. SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On January 26 2021, Sony (China) Ltd. announces Alpha 1, flagship full - frame mirrorless camera, drawing ...

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

After Sony Alpha 1 was launched, SmallRig took the lead in rolling out the kit. SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On January 26 2021, Sony (China) Ltd. announces Alpha 1, flagship full - frame mirrorless camera, drawing ...
SmallRig X ZHIYUN Seamless Accessory Solutions for CRANE 2S  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SmallRig Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SmallRig Announces SmallRig Announces Master KOMODO Approved