Skiing | Brignone disappoints in combined

CORTINA, FEB 15 - Italy's Federica Brignone disappointed in the combined at the Cortina worlds Monday ...

CORTINA, FEB 15 - Italy's Federica Brignone disappointed in the combined at the Cortina worlds Monday after Skiing out at the third gate in the slalom having posted the best super - G time. Italy's ...
Skiing: Tomba, Brignone call for slopes to reopen
ROME, 23 NOV - Italian skiing great Alberto Tomba and Federica Brignone, the holder of the women's World Cup, on Monday called for Italy's ski slopes to be reopened. The nation's pistes are currently closed due to the COVID-...
Diretta combinata femminile Mondiali Cortina/ Streaming video Rai: la seconda manche!
Diretta combinata femminile Mondiali Cortina streaming video Rai oggi lunedì 15 febbraio: orario e risultato live della gara iridata di sci.
