TROUVER to Launch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Solo 10 in Europe (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design and quality, is pleased to announce that it's lightweight and powerful cord-free Vacuum Cleaner Solo 10 is coming to Europe during this 'homeworking' time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With its powerful suction and long battery life housed in its elegant minimalist design, TROUVER Solo 10 is designed for those who are seeking a simple and affordable solution featuring excellent performance across most surface types in a household. Powerful Cleaning Solution The battery-powered TROUVER Solo 10 delivers performance that rivals most of the traditional corded Vacuum ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
