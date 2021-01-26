Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsi

Precision Medicine Leader Caprion-HistoGeneX Rebrands as CellCarta

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global provider of specialized ...

 Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global provider of specialized Precision Medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce its new corporate name, CellCarta, and brand identity. The new name for the Montreal-headquartered company stems from the 2019 combination of contract research organization Caprion Biosciences, which specializes in immunology and proteomics services, and HistoGeneX, a provider of histopathology and genomics services based in Antwerp. Recently, CellCarta further expanded its scientific capabilities and geographic presence through the acquisitions of Nova Scotia-based Clinical Logistics Inc. and California-based Mosaic Laboratories LLC. As a result, ...
