Il royal watcher inglese Clive Irving | «La regina Elisabetta? I Windsor scrocconi la sfruttano»

«La regina Elisabetta è davvero l’ultima grande regina britannica». Parola di Clive Irving, stimato ...

Il royal watcher inglese Clive Irving: «La regina Elisabetta? I Windsor scrocconi la sfruttano» (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) «La regina Elisabetta è davvero l’ultima grande regina britannica». Parola di Clive Irving, stimato giornalista investigativo di testate inglesi come il Sunday Times e oggi autore del bestseller The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor (L’ultima regina: la battaglia lunga 70 anni di Elisabetta II per salvare il casato dei Windsor). E il segreto della sovrana: «Dimentica se stessa e dà sempre precedenza alla Corona». Tutti i foulard della regina Elisabetta guarda le foto ...
