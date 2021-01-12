SSG's Strategic Move into Tokyo Cements Their Status as APAC's B2B Demand Gen Leader (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) CEO & President Michael Whife "honored and humbled" by the privilege to bring innovative marketing solutions to the region Tokyo and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), announced today the opening of its Tokyo, Japan office, marking the company's 11th location in Asia Pacific and further establishing the company as the APAC region's B2B Demand gen Leader. Michael Whife, SSG's CEO and President, said of the opening, "We're truly honored and humbled to have a place on Japan's B2B stage, and we look forward to serving Japan's B2B Leaders with the most innovative Demand generation technology on the market." In SSG's continued efforts to transform the APAC B2B Demand generation landscape, the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
