HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, today announced THE LINE, a revolution in urban living at NEOM, and a blueprint for how people and planet can co-exist in harmony. THE LINE, a 170km belt of hyper-connected future communities, without cars and roads and built around nature, is a direct response to some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today such as legacy infrastructure, pollution, traffic, and human congestion. A cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 and an economic engine for the Kingdom, it will drive diversification and aims to contribute 380,000 jobs of the future and SAR180 billion (USD48 bn) to domestic GDP by 2030. His Royal ...
FIFA, Infantino accoglie con favore l'accordo storico tra i paesi del Golfo  Sportpress24.com
