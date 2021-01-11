HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2021 PRNewswire/His Royal Highnessbin, Crownand Chairman of theCompany Board of Directors, today announced THE, a revolution in urban living at, and a blueprint for how people and planet can co-exist in harmony. THE, a 170km belt of hyper-connected future communities, without cars and roads and built around nature, is a direct response to some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today such as legacy infrastructure, pollution, traffic, and human congestion. A cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 and an economic engine for the Kingdom, it will drive diversification and aims to contribute 380,000 jobs of the future and SAR180 billion (USD48 bn) to domestic GDP by 2030. His Royal ...