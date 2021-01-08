Addio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 ore

Is Italy unfit to deal with the US?

As 2020 drew to an end, European leaders held at a virtual table with Chinese President Xi Jinping and ...

Is Italy unfit to deal with the US? (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) As 2020 drew to an end, European leaders held at a virtual table with Chinese President Xi Jinping and sealed a comprehensive EU- China investment deal which has been seven years in the making. The news was not received too warmly in Washington, which will remain Beijing’s main competitor on the world stage under President-elect Joe Biden. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on that call, too: she proved instrumental in pushing it over the line, sealing Germany’s chairmanship of the European Council with a bang, and she reached out to the Americans to reassure them. Alongside her was the French President Emmanuel Macron, meaning that the leaders of the first and second European economies by size were dealing European officials. But the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, who is the leader of the third biggest economy in the ...
