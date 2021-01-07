Sandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfida

JIECANG Garners Sole Industry Selection at Inaugural Future Factory Conference

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JIECANG was the only company to be selected in its ...

zazoom
Commenta
JIECANG Garners Sole Industry Selection at Inaugural "Future Factory" Conference (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

JIECANG was the only company to be selected in its Industry when the first batch of Future factories was named at the Inaugural "Future Factory" Conference which was recently held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China. A "Future Factory" mainly consists of features in five aspects: intelligent manufacturing, modern management, model innovation, city-Industry integration, and sustainable development and aims to create a new model and benchmark for smart manufacturing. JIECANG "Future Factory" project is in Xinchang Provincial High-tech Industrial Park, with a total construction area of approximately 70,000 square meters ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : JIECANG Garners

Nuova pandemia nel 2021?  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JIECANG Garners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : JIECANG Garners JIECANG Garners Sole Industry Selection