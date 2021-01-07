Eleva Secures up to EUR 60 million to Advance a Drug Candidate, Appoints New Board Member (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) FREIBURG, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to EUR 60 million in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will help Advance one of its Drug Candidates, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies. Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executive Board. Eleva has been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novel Drugs. ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60 million to help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to more Advanced clinical stages. This will enable additional ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to EUR 60 million in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will help Advance one of its Drug Candidates, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies. Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executive Board. Eleva has been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novel Drugs. ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60 million to help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to more Advanced clinical stages. This will enable additional ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Eleva SecuresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eleva Secures