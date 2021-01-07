Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Eleva Secures up to EUR 60 million to Advance a Drug Candidate | Appoints New Board Member

FREIBURG, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has ...

Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to EUR 60 million in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will help Advance one of its Drug Candidates, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies. Eleva also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executive Board. Eleva has been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novel Drugs. ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60 million to help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to more Advanced clinical stages. This will enable additional ...
