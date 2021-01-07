Eleva Secures up to EUR 60 million to Advance a Drug Candidate | Appoints New Board Member

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) FREIBURG, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a manufacturer of superior biologics, has secured up to EUR 60in funding from Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn (ZFHN). The funds will helpone of itss, CPV-101, to stages that will facilitate further investment from venture capitalists and/or pharmaceutical companies.also announced the addition of Dr. Ralf Smit to its Executivehas been utilizing its unique moss-based platform to produce novels. ZFHN, an investor in local start-ups, is now providing up to EUR 60to help take CPV-101, a potentially game-changing complement regulator, to mored clinical stages. This will enable additional ...