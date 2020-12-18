PS5 Disponibile su EpriceDavide Shorty a Sanremo 2021Gio Evan Tra i Big di Sanremo 2021Masterchef, Cannavacciuolo e l'idraulico. VideoArrivano i primi dati sulle reazioni ai vaccini anti-CovidCyberpunk 2077: Sony rimborsa tuttiTerremoto Milano: Scossa Magnitudo 3.8Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World arriva nel 2021GTA Online: Bonus di The Cayo Perico HeistCHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCO

Rural governance in Chongzhou | Sichuan | reduced problems | and increased revitalization

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by a Xinhua Daily Telegraph reporter: Every ...

zazoom
Commenta
Rural governance in Chongzhou, Sichuan: "reduced" problems, and "increased" revitalization (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) CHENGDU, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

A news report by a Xinhua Daily Telegraph reporter: "Every county is governed well, then the world will be stable and united." Rural governance is the cornerstone of national governance. Chongzhou City, Sichuan Province, focused on solving the problem of Rural governance, and explored and constructed a work system of "industrial function zones + towns and streets + community workstations + villages", which reduced pain points and added revitalization. In 2019, Chongzhou was identified as the first batch of pilot counties for the country's Rural governance system. Over the past year, Chongzhou has established a new type of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rural governance

Recovery fund, "Capacità spesa vero problema del Paese"  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rural governance
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Rural governance Rural governance Chongzhou Sichuan reduced