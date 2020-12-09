Elisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serieLa Warner distribuirà i suoi film in streaming e nei cinema ...Meghan e Harry firmano un contratto pluriennale con NetflixDOOM Eternal Disponibile ora su Nintendo SwitchLe invenzioni tecnologiche degli anni '80, quando pensavamo di essere ...Mondo Forex PLUS500

Montserrat Cabballé | The Last Pilgrimage

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The great Spanish soprano, Montserrat Cabballé, who died in 2018, ...

The great Spanish soprano, Montserrat Cabballé, who died in 2018, recorded her farewell album following a visit to Armenia and Artsakh to pay tribute to the historic and cultural heritage of the first Christian nation in the world. The album, The Island of Christianity: Armenia and Artsakh, with contributions from Vangelis and Brian May, was originally available on limited release. It will be released on December 8th 2020 by Starmus, the global festival of science communication. Montserrat Caballé visited Armenia and Artsakh in 2013 and 2014, an experience that inspired what would become her Last album.  The album The Island of Christianity: Armenia and Artsakh included contributions from Vangelis and Brian May of Queen, along with two emblematic Armenian songs, Krunk and Chinar ...
