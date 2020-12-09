BetaVia™ Complete from Kemin Granted Novel Food Approval in the European Union (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) The motion allows the first algae-sourced beta-glucan product for immunity to enter the marketplace in Europe DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced that the European Commission has approved BetaVia™ Complete to be placed on the market in the European Union with five-year exclusivity on sales of the product. BetaVia Complete is an algae-sourced beta-glucan ingredient for year-round immune support that is manufactured through a patented process using a proprietary strain of algae, Euglena gracilis ATCC PTA-123017, making it the first and only ingredient derived ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
