Gattuso tells grieving Napoli fans to respect COVID rules

Those who were lucky enough to see him play cannot forget it. I think the city should also have good ...

Gattuso tells grieving Napoli fans to respect COVID rules (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) "Those who were lucky enough to see him play cannot forget it. "I think the city should also have good sense. There are too many people without facemasks. "We must behave well or we'll pay the ...
Napoli, Milik vuole rimanere: comunicata la sua decisione al club  Sky Sport
ROME, 30 NOV - Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso appealed to fans still grieving after the death last week of Diego Maradona to respect the COVID-19 prevention rules. Gattuso's side thrashed AS Roma 4-0 on ...
