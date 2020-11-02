Corlieve Therapeutics SAS Closes Seed Financing to Develop Therapies for Severe Neurological Conditions

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/today announced the closing of itsled by Kurma Partners and IDinvest Partners, together with Pureos Bioventures.is focused oning novelfordisorders.'s lead program employs a novel AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), the most commonly diagnosed focal epilepsy in humans. The program is based on pioneering science from INSERM, CNRS, Aix Marseille University and the University of Bordeaux, and is beinged in collaboration with REGENXBIO Inc. (Maryland, US), a leading gene therapy company. In addition, ...