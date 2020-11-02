Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambienteRTX 3080/90, ti regala Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarEvento globale di lancio Xbox Series X|SImpianti elettrici : ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapereAmazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italiani

Corlieve Therapeutics SAS Closes Seed Financing to Develop Therapies for Severe Neurological Conditions

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corlieve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its Seed ...

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Corlieve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its Seed Financing led by Kurma Partners and IDinvest Partners, together with Pureos Bioventures. Corlieve is focused on Developing novel Therapeutics for Severe Neurological disorders. Corlieve's lead program employs a novel AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), the most commonly diagnosed focal epilepsy in humans. The program is based on pioneering science from INSERM, CNRS, Aix Marseille University and the University of Bordeaux, and is being Developed in collaboration with REGENXBIO Inc. (Maryland, US), a leading gene therapy company. In addition, ...
