PAL-V World's First Flying Car Hits The Road (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Have you ever seen a Flying car passing you on the highway? Now this is a real possibility! The PAL-V Liberty has been approved for Road usage and can now be spotted on the European Roads. RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Who hasn't dreamed about a Flying car? Taking your car for a ride in the sky? This dream is one step closer now. After Flying and driving the test prototype in 2012, PAL-V started the design of the Liberty, its commercial product. Recently the Liberty passed the stringent European Road admission tests and now is allowed on the streets with an official license plate. This completed a rigorous and extensive drive test program carried out on test tracks since February 2020. From high-speed ovals, brake and noise pollution testing, the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Who hasn't dreamed about a Flying car? Taking your car for a ride in the sky? This dream is one step closer now. After Flying and driving the test prototype in 2012, PAL-V started the design of the Liberty, its commercial product. Recently the Liberty passed the stringent European Road admission tests and now is allowed on the streets with an official license plate. This completed a rigorous and extensive drive test program carried out on test tracks since February 2020. From high-speed ovals, brake and noise pollution testing, the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Q BioMed Announces Strontium89 will be available as of September 2020 through Named Patient Program for Bone Metastases Pain Palliation in EU and Rest of World
Q BioMed Announces Strontium89 will be available as of September 2020 through Named Patient Program for Bone Metastases Pain Palliation in EU and Rest of World
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PAL WorldMACROECONOMIA vs BITCOIN: Raoul Pal lungo su criptovalute Finanza.com Il virologo Palù: "Il 95% dei contagiati è asintomatico, basta con l'isteria"
Nel riportare questa affermazione , che a qualcuno può sembrare negazionista, termine che tanto è di moda oggi, il Corriere della Sera, nel riportare l'intervista del Professor Giorgio Palù, precisa c ...
PAL WorldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PAL World