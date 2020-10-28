PAL-V World' s First Flying Car Hits The Road

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) Have you ever seen acar passing you on the highway? Now this is a real possibility! The PAL-V Liberty has been approved forusage and can now be spotted on the Europeans. RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/Who hasn't dreamed about acar? Taking your car for a ride in the sky? This dream is one step closer now. Afterand driving the test prototype in 2012, PAL-V started the design of the Liberty, its commercial product. Recently the Liberty passed the stringent Europeanadmission tests and now is allowed on the streets with an official license plate. This completed a rigorous and extensive drive test program carried out on test tracks since February 2020. From high-speed ovals, brake and noise pollution testing, the ...