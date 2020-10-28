Cyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancio

PAL-V World' s First Flying Car Hits The Road

Have you ever seen a Flying car passing you on the highway? Now this is a real possibility! The PAL-V ...

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Who hasn't dreamed about a Flying car? Taking your car for a ride in the sky?  This dream is one step closer now. After Flying and driving the test prototype in 2012, PAL-V started the design of the Liberty, its commercial product. Recently the Liberty passed the stringent European Road admission tests and now is allowed on the streets with an official license plate. This completed a rigorous and extensive drive test program carried out on test tracks since February 2020. From high-speed ovals, brake and noise pollution testing, the ...
