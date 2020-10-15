Announcing INKR: An International, Immersive World of Comics (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) INKR offers Worldwide access to popular Comics as well as all-new original content with the launch of their digital Comics platform and publishing service. SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
INKR Global's Immersive new Comics reading and publishing app, INKR Comics, launches today. This revolutionary new platform features an AI-backed translation technology, tailored content recommendations, a seamless reading experience, and integrated advertising, subscription, pay-per-chapter support, all combining to create one unprecedented global outlet for publishers. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/INKR 202010.shtml "From our love for Comics came ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Announcing INKRSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Announcing INKR