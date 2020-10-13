QYNAPSE (France) and TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES (Canada) are partnering to provide the most advanced AI platform for brain diseases (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Strategic partnership in brain imaging and AI PARIS, MONTREAL, and QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
QYNAPSE SAS, a French MEDICAL technology company, today announces the acquisition of the Canadian company TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc. (TPMD), a spin-off from the universities of McGill and Laval. The objective of this strategic collaboration is to combine TPMD's technologies, patents and expertise with QYNAPSE's know-how and product line – and thus form the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform in the field of imaging of brain diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis. Over the past fifteen years, the ... Leggi su iltempo
